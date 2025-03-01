Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): Dulquer Salmaan's fans are in for a treat as the actor has unveiled the title of his next Malayalam film. The movie, which was earlier reportedly named 'DQ40', is now officially titled 'I'm Game. '

On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram account to drop the first-look poster. The poster shows a wounded hand gripping a playing card, giving fans a hint at an intense and thrilling story.

Also Read | Rapper Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Delivers First Baby 3 Months Before Her Due Date, View Insta Post.

Along with the poster, the actor added a caption that read, "The Game is On! #RollYourDice #ImGame" and tagged the film's team.

Take a look at the poster

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Reviews Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's 'Nadaaniyan' Trailer, Actress Expresses Her Excitement for the Rom-Com and Says 'Trailer Nahi Trail Blazer Hai'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGp7T90ymY_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, 'I'm Game' is also co-produced by Dulquer under his banner, Wayfarer Films.

This marks Dulquer's return to Malayalam cinema after he was seen in King of Kotha in 2023. The gangster film did not perform well at the box office and received mixed reviews.

Meanwhile, the actor also has 'Kaantha' in his pipeline.

Last month, Salmaan dropped the first-look poster of the upcoming multilingual film on the occasion of completing 13 years in the film industry.

Shooting for the Selvamani Selvaraj directorial, which also stars Rana Daggubati, started last year after the puja ceremony at Rama Naidu Studios in Hyderabad.

'Kaantha' is set in the evocative backdrop of 1950s Madras. It is touted to be a cinematic journey that explores the complexities of human relationships and societal change during a dynamic period in history.

Actress Bhagyashri Borse is also a part of the film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)