Actress Sara Ali Khan cheered for brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as the trailer of his debut film Nadaaniyan reached the audience on March 1, 2025. Dropping the trailer on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Trailer nahi trail blazer hai...7th March!!! (It's not a trailer, it's a trailblazer)" ‘Nadaaniyan’ Trailer: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Romance Comes With a Price in Shauna Gautam’s College Rom-Com (Watch Video).

The Atrangi Re actress added, "A wholesome bundle of innocence, romance, freshness, oh and of course insane swag." Nadaaniyan revolves around a South Delhi diva, Pia (Khushi Kapoor) determined to script her perfect love story, and a middle-class overachiever Arjun (Ibrahim Ali Khan) with his sights set on becoming the debate team captain. Their worlds collide when Pia ropes Arjun into a transactional arrangement — posing as her boyfriend to pull off the perfect romantic facade.

Sara Ali Khan’s Insta Story

The simple plan gets complicated when real feelings sneak in, leaving the duo wondering whether love can ever be scripted. Sharing the trailer on social media, the makers penned, "A new semester begins, and love is their first test...Starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, watch Nadaaniyan, out 7 March, only on Netflix." With Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor as the lead pair, Nadaaniyan stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in key roles, along with others.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Nadaaiyan’:

Helmed by Shauna Gautam, the drama has been produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the Dharmatic Entertainment banner. Shedding light on her experience of directing her debut project, Shauna Gautam said, “Directing Nadaaniyan has been an incredibly special journey for me, especially as my first film. This story is close to my heart, capturing the innocence and often surprising nature of first love. ‘Nadaaniyan’: Ibrahim Ali Khan’s ‘Pyaar Ek Arrangement Hai’ TWIST to Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic ‘Pyaar Dosti Hai’ Dialogue From ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ Fails To Impress Netizens – See Reactions!.

Collaborating with Karan sir and Dharmatic Entertainment has been a dream, and their support has been invaluable in bringing this vision to life. Working with such an amazing cast, particularly Ibrahim in his debut role, has been an absolute joy. I can't wait for audiences to witness this fun, heartfelt ride on Netflix.” Nadaaniyan will be premiering on Netflix on March 7.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2025 09:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).