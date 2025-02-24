Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Monday evening threw his birthday bash, which was attended by his close friends and several members from the industry.

A while ago, lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted arriving at the venue. Both looked stylish as they posed for the paps.

Interestingly, the couple has collaborated with Bhansali for his next 'Love and War', which will also feature Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky, too, marked his presence at the birthday party of Bhansali.

Love and War will be the first collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the actor's 2007 debut Saawariya. While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga 'Love & War.' See You At The Movies."

It came with the signatures of the lead trio, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

'Love and War' is expected to go on floors in the coming months. (ANI)

