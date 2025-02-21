It's celebration time for the Kapoor Khandaan, as Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, Aadar Jain, is set to tie the knot with his girlfriend, Alekha Advani, in Mumbai on Friday evening (February 21). The wedding festivities are underway, and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have arrived to bless the couple on their special day. In a video shared by a paparazzi handle, the Bollywood power couple can be seen arriving hand in hand at the venue, where they posed for the paps. Alia looked gorgeous in a baby pink saree, while her hubby exuded royalty in a dark green sherwani. Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani Wedding: Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Attend Their First Family Function Together After ‘Jewel Thief’ Actor’s Stabbing Incident (Watch Video).

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Attend Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani’s Wedding

