New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The lines between reality and Artificial Intelligence continue to blur as the India Today Group (ITG) on Saturday introduced AI-powered music artistes -- Aishan and Ruh -- through its platform, Stage Aaj Tak.

The launch marks the beginning of a new era in entertainment, where artificial intelligence does not just assist in creativity but becomes the creator itself, a statement by the ITG said.

Launched at the India Today Conclave here, these virtual artistes are designed to engage, evolve, and interact with audiences in real-time, pushing the boundaries of music and fan engagement, it said.

Unlike traditional musicians, Aishan and Ruh are not limited by physical presence or creative fatigue. They are dynamic digital personas capable of generating fresh content, adapting to trends, and responding to audience feedback seamlessly, the statement said.

"A-POP is more than a genre -- it is a fluid, evolving, and collaborative creative process. It merges human imagination with AI capabilities, producing music that is unrestricted by conventional limitations," said Kalli Purie, Managing Director and Vice-Chairperson of the ITG.

By creating virtual artistes with unique backstories and personalities, the ITG is venturing into an entirely new entertainment frontier.

Aishan, a 22-year-old with roots in Bareilly and Jodhpur, blends indie acoustic and pop influences, drawing inspiration from Ed Sheeran. Ruh, at 24, embraces a free-spirited, travel-loving lifestyle, using music as a medium for bold self-expression, the statement said.

Aishan and Ruh are not just programmed to produce songs; they are crafted to be fully interactive digital entities, engaging with fans through social media, virtual concerts, and AI-generated content, it said.

Their ability to evolve with audience preferences and consistently produce fresh music makes them a potential game-changer in the industry, it added.

The arrival of AI-driven virtual artistes signals a shift in how audiences consume music and interact with performers. With streaming platforms already embracing AI-assisted compositions, it remains to be seen if virtual musicians like Aishan and Ruh can redefine stardom in the digital age.

As technology continues to transform entertainment, the ITG's foray into AI-powered artistry could mark the beginning of a future where the biggest music icons may not even be humans.

