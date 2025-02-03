Indian-American vocalist and entrepreneur Chandrika Tandon has won the Grammy award for the album 'Triveni' in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category. The 67th edition of the biggest musical awards night, organised by the Recording Academy, was held on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. GRAMMYs 2025: Bianca Censori’s Bold See-Through Ensemble Exposes Her Nude Look, Strikes a Pose With Husband Kanye West (Watch Video).

Tandon, also a global business leader and the older sister of former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi, won the award along with her collaborators South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto.

Chandrika Tandon's 'Triveni' Wins Best New Age Album

Congrats @wouterkellerman Eru Matsumoto and Chandrika Tandon - Grammy win for “Triveni”: Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album #Grammys #GRAMMYS2025 pic.twitter.com/9su1DJLrbO — Jennifer Su (Jen Su) (@jennifer_su) February 2, 2025

"It feels amazing," said the musician, who grew up in Chennai, in a backstage interview with the Recording Academy after winning the Grammy.

Other nominees in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category were: 'Break of Dawn' — Ricky Kej, 'Opus' — Ryuichi Sakamoto, 'Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn' — Anoushka Shankar, and 'Warriors Of Light' — Radhika Vekaria.

"We had such wonderful nominees in the category. The fact that we won this is really an extra special moment for us. There were fabulous musicians who were nominated with us," she added.

The 2025 Grammys are streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar in India.