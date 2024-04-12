New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The countdown has begun for the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, and in India, it is creating a lot of buzz. After all, director Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' has become the first Indian film to compete at the global event in 30 years. The film would compete for the top honours during the upcoming edition of Cannes Film Festival, scheduled to be held from May 14 to May 25.

The official X page of the Cannes Film Festival shared a list of the films from across the world which will be screened under the Competition section.

"ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT - Payal KAPADIA #Competition #Cannes2024," the festival said in a post. This is not the first time that Kapadia's work is being shown at Cannes. In 2021, her 'A Night of Not Knowing Nothing' won the Golden Eye Award for Best Documentary playing in the Director's Fortnight, an important Cannes sidebar. Reportedly, in 2017, Kapadia's 'Afternoon Clouds' was part of the Cinefondation section, which also takes place during the Festival along with the Critics' Week and Director's Fortnight. Kapadia's feature will compete with the latest films by some of the biggest names in world cinema. Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, Sean Baker's Anora, Yorgos Lanthimos's Kinds Of Kindness, Paul Schrader's Oh Canada, Magnus Von Horn's The Girl With The Needle and Paolo Sorrentino's Parthenope too have been picked for the festival's competition section, among others. 'All We Imagine As Light' revolves around Prabha, a nurse, who receives an unexpected gift from her long estranged husband that makes her uneasy. In the meantime, her younger friend and roommate, Anu, is desperately trying to find a quiet spot to be with her lover. Eventuality, the two women take a road trip to a beach town where they find space for their dreams and desires to flow.

British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri's film 'Santosh' has also been selected for the Un Certain Regard section of the festival. (ANI)

