Makers of the psychological thriller Kartam Bhugtam, starring Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz, Madhoo, and Aksha Pardasany, dropped the film's teaser on Monday. Kartam Bhugtam is directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Soham P Shah, who is known for his films like Kaal and Luck. Taking to Instagram, Shreyas Talpade treated fans with an intriguing teaser.

Sharing the clip, he wrote, "Presenting the teaser #KartamBhugtam - what goes around, comes around. A psychological thriller from the DIRECTOR of KAAL & LUCK, SOHAM P. SHAH, produced by GANDHAR FILMS & STUDIO PVT. LTD. See you in cinemas on 17th MAY 2024 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, & Malayalam. Starring SHREYAS TALPADE, VIJAY RAAZ, MADHOO & AKSHA PARDASANY." Fans chimed in the comment section as soon as the teaser was unveiled. One of the users wrote, "Superb performance sir... Waiting.." Another user commented, "Thrilling...excited for this one."

Watch Kartam Bhugtam Teaser:

As per a statement shared by the makers, the film's title, 'Kartam Bhugtam', translates to "what goes around, comes around," encapsulating the essence of its intriguing narrative. Juggling the ancient universal truths of astrology and karma, the movie explores how every action has certain consequences, echoing the age-old Hindi adage "Jaise karoge, waise bharoge" (Just as you sow, so shall you reap). Produced by Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt. Ltd., Kartam Bhugtam will be released in theatres on May 17 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.