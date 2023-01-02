Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): A mushy picture of 'Qala' actor Triptii Dimri and Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma is going viral on social media.

Reportedly, Triptii is dating 'Qala' producer Karnesh Ssharma.

In the viral picture, both could be seen giving a tight hug and welcoming 2023 on a positive note.

Tripti previously appeared in Netflix's 'Bulbbul' (2020), which was produced by Karnesh under his banner. She recently appeared in 'Qala,' which was also produced by Clean Slate Filmz, and received praise from Anushka Sharma.

Anushka complemented and praised the director. She wrote, "@anvita_dee UFF!! Your story telling is so true and original and you tell it like a poet, like a painting! You have detailed this film so excellently!"

She also praised Triptii's performance, "@tripti_dimri WOW! You are one of the most talented actors of this generation! Your maturity as an actor and innocence as an artist is so rare!"

Anushka continued, "@kans26 BRAVO! For always backing the best content truthfully and raising the bar each time."

Set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, Qala is the story of an eponymous young playback singer. The film is about Qala's tragic past and the ways in which it catches up with her, causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success. But the beginning and end of her spiral is her relationship with her mother, the pathology of her upbringing and the neurosis it leads to.In the trailer, Triptii as Qala showcased her art of singing and how she is reaching the peak of her career. When her career was at stake due her personal life and bond with her mother, played by Swastika Mukherjee.

Then, Babil Khan enters as Qala's new competition in the form of Jagan.

The psychological drama is directed by Anvitaa Dutt. The film marks the debut of Babil Khan.

Anvitaa Dutt's directorial return to Netflix stars Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma and Ashish Singh in the lead roles. The film is produced by Karnesh Ssharma under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz.

Triptii and Karnesh have both been linked to each other several times. However, neither of them ever confirmed their relationship. (ANI)

