New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Besides warm hospitality, ITC Hotels are known for their fascinating architecture. Artwork is quite integral to them.

Under the aegis of WelcomArt- ITC Hotels' pan-India Responsible Luxury initiative, artwork has been showcased in various forms throughout the country. ITC Hotels has been one of the first hotel brands to identify the significance of promoting Indian art across various hotel touchpoints.

Also Read | 'Heads of State': Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Is Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Cena and Idris Elba's Fairly Action-Comedy Film the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Rooted in the ethos of the region, each ITC Hotel has a distinct identity, bringing alive facets of the destination through architecture, design, weaves, artefacts and art.

If we speak about ITC Maurya, it is a tribute to the great Mauryan Dynasty (circa 322 to 185 BC) which gave Indian history the Golden Age of art and architecture. The theme and architectural features of the hotel dictated the choice and subjects that formed the nucleus of the major artworks at the hotel.

Also Read | 'Shefali, Meri Pari': Parag Tyagi Pays Touching Tribute to Late Wife Shefali Jariwala, Says She Was 'Love in Its Most Selfless Form' (See Post).

Inspired by the universal teachings of Gautama Buddha, Mauryan Emperor Ashoka, renounced war and spread the message of peace throughout his kingdom.

The ITC Maurya in New Delhi resonates with Mauryan history and art. If you stop by the lobby, you will definitely leave in awe after witnessing the huge dome, which displays 'The Great Procession', a mural by Krishen Khanna.

This mural, one of ITC Maurya's first artworks, took more than four years to complete in 1979 and it is perhaps one of India's biggest artworks at any hotel.

The painting is done onto the curved surface of the lobby dome with spectacular visual angles, bringing together a fusion of Mauryan past and present, still fresh and rich in cultural context.

As legendary artist Krishen Khanna celebrates his centennial birthday on July 5, 2025, the ITC Maurya in New Delhi pays tribute to his legacy by highlighting one of his most iconic creations--"The Great Procession."

Amaan Kidwai, Area Manager Luxury Hotels (North) & General Manager ITC Maurya, said, "Krishen Khanna was instrumental in engaging several distinguished artists to contribute to the Mauryan-inspired theme of ITC Maurya. We are truly honoured and delighted to celebrate Mr. Khanna's 100th birthday with him at ITC Maurya, beneath this timeless piece of art created by him nearly 5 decades ago."

He added, "As a flagship property, ITC Maurya showcases one of the world's most beautiful collections of contemporary masterpieces of Indian art by globally renowned Indian artists." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)