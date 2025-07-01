Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been featured in a new track 'Dum Dum', which is sung by Asees Kaur.

Written by Jaani, with chorus vocals from Bunny, Sagar, Faiz, and Hunny, and mixed by Hanish Taneja, Dum Dum shows Jaqueline grooving to catchy lyrics.

Ahead of the release, Jacqueline took to Instagram to share her excitement: "I really feel like you guys are all gonna love it, we put in a lot of hard work, I got the team, Shazia and Piyush on it, and it's got this amazing magical-mystical vibe. I really am excited and I cannot wait for all of you to hear it, you guys are gonna love this one."

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Jacqueline was recently seen in 'Housefull 5'. It is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiawala under Nadiawala Grandson Entertainment.

The film also features Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir. (ANI)

