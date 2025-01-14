New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Jaideep Ahlawat's father Dayanand Ahlawat has died, a spokesperson for the actor said on Tuesday.

The news comes just days ahead of the premiere of "Paatal Lok" season two in which the actor is set to reprise his role of inspector Hathiram Chaudhary.

Also Read | 'I Want to Eat Your Flesh': Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Chilling Cannibalistic Threat Allegations Following Heated Argument With Musician.

According to the spokesperson, Jaideep's father passed away in Mumbai on Monday night.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jaideep Ahlawat's beloved father. He departed for his heavenly abode surrounded by family and love.

Also Read | 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut's Directorial on Former PM Indira Gandhi Will Not Release in Bangladesh - Here's Why!.

"Jaideep and his family request privacy during this difficult time as they cope with their profound loss. We thank you for your understanding and prayers," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Last rites will take place in his native Haryana. No details about the cause of death or age were provided.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)