Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been making waves in 2024, and it seems like he's not slowing down anytime soon. The music mogul, who's been under intense public scrutiny and even behind bars, continues to grab headlines. Now, he’s making headlines once again with a shocking claim that has surfaced in his upcoming Peacock documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy. The documentary, which explores his legacy, features interviews with various figures, including Sara Rivers, a former cast member from MTV’s Making the Band 2 (2002–2004). In a surprising twist, Rivers revealed that Diddy once made a terrifying threat during a heated argument, saying he wanted to "eat his flesh', as per the preview of the documentary, quoted by Variety. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Predicted Arrest Due to His ‘Freak Offs’; Rapper Reveals His Notorious Parties ‘Intimidated’ Many People.

Chilling Allegations: Sara Rivers Claims Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Threatened to ‘Eat His Flesh’ in New Documentary

She called him "crazy" and added that the only time she’d get close to him was when the cameras were rolling. This chilling statement has raised eyebrows and is bound to keep people talking. The preview of the documentary, as reported by Variety, is already stirring up controversy, shedding new light on the complex and intense persona of the 55-year-old music mogul. She said, “When he got angry with one of my band members, he said, 'You make me so mad I want to eat your flesh.' And then he said to another one of my band members, he said, 'You're rolling your eyes, I could go get a crackhead and pay them $20 to smack the s*** out of you,’” as reported by The Mirror US. Rivers alleged, “The incident basically, I was by myself. He touched me in a place that he shouldn't have. That was inappropriate.” She also revealed that, she found Diddy 'intimidating'. However, Diddy has firmly denied all the allegations made in the documentary, rejecting the claims and dismissing them as unfounded. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces New Lawsuit Alleging Drugging and Assault of 13-Year-Old at 2000 Afterparty, Two Unnamed Celebrities Also Involved.

What Sean ’Diddy’Combs Attorney Said?

The music mogul’s lawyer told The Mirror US, “These documentaries include unchecked claims and provide platforms for baseless conspiracy theories without accountability or evidence. In the case of the Peacock documentary in particular, the motivations and credibility of those being interviewed must be questioned." “Many claim to have knowledge but lack any connection to the truth, while their wild, unfounded theories are cut and sensationalized to appear factual. Sean Combs unequivocally denies these false allegations, which are harmful, defamatory, and unsupported by credible evidence," the statement further mentioned.

It concluded with “It is deeply concerning how such narratives can influence public perception and prejudice the legal process. Mr Combs deserves his day in court with an impartial jury, free from the taint of these baseless claims. The facts will be addressed in court, where truth—not fiction—will prevail." Finally, the legal team concluded, “This documentary recycles and perpetuates the same lies and conspiracy theories that have been slung against Mr. Combs for months. It is disappointing to see NBC and Peacock rolling in the same mud as unethical tabloid reporters. By providing a platform for proven liars and opportunists to make false criminal accusations, the documentary is irresponsible journalism of the worst kind."

