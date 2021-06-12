New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor, on Saturday celebrated the rains, which lashed Mumbai by posting a series of rain-soaked pictures on her social media.

The 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' actor shared series of pictures on her Instagram handle and in the caption wrote, "And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music."

In the pictures, Janhvi could be seen wearing a loose white dress with bell sleeves. She had her hair styles in loose waves and was wearing silver hoop earrings and a necklace.

Her pictures got several compliments from her fans. "Looking Gorgeous Mam," wrote one fan. "Mam you are so much beautiful," wrote another one. The post received more than 5 lakh likes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in 'Roohi', produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

The horror-comedy became the first film to arrive in theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place.

Janhvi's upcoming projects include Anand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry', the shoot for which she wrapped up in March. Other than that, she will be seen in 'Dostana 2' and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht', alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more. (ANI)

