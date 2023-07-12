Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): The upcoming action thriller film Jawan’s director Atlee, on Wednesday, penned down a thankful note for actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Taking to Twitter, Atlee wrote, “From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with one in real, #Chief I guess I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of. Thank you so much This film pushed me to my limits, where I gained invaluable lessons along the way. Your passion towards cinema and the amount of hard work you’ve put in, which I witnessed closely in the last 3 years are inspiring and riveting… Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai Sir. Love you sir. Thanking you once again for this great opportunity on behalf of the entire team. God is very kind to me!! Thank you everyone.”

Overwhelmed by appreciation, Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday expressed gratitude towards Jawan’s director Atlee and tweeted, “Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all.”

‘Jawan’ promises to be a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society.

Bringing together a perfect blend of action and emotion, the 'Jawan' prevue showcased stunning visuals and an unparalleled scale bound to leave viewers wanting more.

The prevue began with the inimitable voiceover of King Khan, building up the excitement for what awaits. One of the highlights for fans is witnessing the various looks of SRK, in avatars they have never seen before.

Moreover, the prevue unveils a star-studded cast, featuring names from across Indian cinema. With clips of explosive action sequences, grand songs and a menacing performance by SRK on the retro track 'Beqarar Karke' in a bald look, the film promises to be full of surprises.

Helmed by Atlee, known for delivering a series of successful films, brings his directorial prowess to 'Jawan'. Adding to the excitement is the captivating background score and tracks composed by Anirudh, known for his musical contributions to some of the biggest films in recent times.

'Jawan' also features 'The King Khan rap, a high-energy and captivating track, by the Grammy-nominated and extremely popular artist Raja Kumari, which is also featured in the prevue.

'Jawan' is going to be SRK's second release after his comeback after 4 years.

The film is backed by an exceptional cast, including some of the biggest names in the entertainment industries from all parts of India along with Shah Rukh, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra will be seen in pivotal roles, broadening its appeal to audiences across all Indian languages, making it a true pan-India film.

The action-packed prevue has pushed the anticipation for the film to the next level, captivating audiences with its grand scale and promising an extraordinary cinematic experience.

'Jawan' is set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Apart from 'Jawan', King Khan will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu. (ANI)

