Los Angeles [US], August 13 (ANI): The trailer for the second season of 'With Love, Meghan' was released on Tuesday, marking the return of Meghan Markle's Netflix chat show.

In the video shared by Netflix, fans see the Suits star taking part in activities like cooking, gardening, and crafting. The biggest draw is her cheerful and playful moments with various celebrity guests.

The second season will feature a wide mix of personalities, including TV hosts Tan France and Chrissy Teigen, podcaster Jay Shetty and his wife Radhi Devlukia, and chefs Jose Andres and David Chang. Prince Harry does not appear in the trailer, but Markle jokingly mentions him while revealing that he does not like lobster, as per Deadline.

Netflix posted the trailer with the caption that read, "The best moments are made to be shared. 'With Love, Meghan' returns August 26th on @netflix."

The first season, which premiered on March 4, 2025, attracted 5.3 million views by the end of June and ranked #383 on Netflix's "What We Watched" report for January to June 2025.

According to Deadline, the show is produced by Archewell Productions and The Intellectual Property Corporation, part of Sony Pictures Television. Meghan Markle serves as one of the executive producers alongside Chanel Pysnik, Park Chan-wook, Eli Holzman, showrunner Leah Hariton, and director Michael Steed. (ANI)

