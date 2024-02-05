Los Angeles [US], February 5 (ANI): Rapper Jay-Z during a speech at the Grammys called out the ceremony for snubbing his wife Beyonce by never awarding her the Album of the Year, Variety reported.

"Even by your own metrics it doesn't work," he said adding, "We want you to get it right -- at least get it close to right," the American rapper said on Monday after accepting the Dr Dre Global Impact award, which recognizes personal and professional achievements in the music industry.

The American rapper, 54, who took to the stage with his daughter, Blue Ivy, said he always wanted the Grammys to recognize the artists that most influence culture.

"How far we have come with Will Smith, the Fresh Prince winning their first Grammy in '89 and boycotting, because it was not televised," Jay-Z said.

"And then they went to a hotel to watch the Grammys. I don't even understand, it was not a great boycott. But then in '98, I took a page out of their book and was nominated for best rap album. And DMX put out two, they were both number one, and he was not nominated at all. So I boycotted and I watched. I'm just saying, we want you all to get it right. We love y'all, we love y'all. We want you to get it right -- or at least get it close to right. And obviously, it's subjective, because it's music and its opinion-based, but some things..."

He then looked at Beyonce, and said, "I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work. Think about that. The most Grammys, never won album of the year. That doesn't work."

He then doubled down by saying, "When I get nervous, I tell the truth."

Beyonce has never won in the categroy although she was nominated for the Album of the Year category four times, losing previously to Taylor Swift, Beck, Adele, and Harry Styles.

Beyonce has 32 Grammy wins to her name, both as a solo artist and member of Destiny's Child and The Carters and with 88 career nominations is the most-nominated female artist in Grammy's history.

The 66th edition of the Grammys was held in Los Angeles, US. (ANI)

