Washington [US], September 1 (ANI): American rapper and record producer JAY-Z has tackled some tough topics in his new DJ Khaled collaboration including his history of selling drugs both illegally and legally.

According to People magazine, the titular track off DJ Khaled's new album 'God Did', which was released last Friday, features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, Fridayy and a much-discussed verse from JAY-Z, which pulls from his own experience selling substances throughout his life to address the United States' "draconian" drug laws.

In the song, the rap icon starts his verse by asking God to forgive him for using a stovetop to make drugs long before he became famous.

JAY-Z also references how far he's come since then, shouting out himself as well as Kanye West and Rihanna as three musician billionaires he's played a role in making. He also says LeBron James, who's linked to JAY's company Roc Nation, is "technically" a fourth.

Referencing his nonexistent drug-related criminal record and how he eventually launched champagne brand Ace of Spades and later sold half of it to fashion house LMVH Jay-Z continued, "I left the dope game with my record clean / I turned the cocaina into champagne."

He then discusses marijuana legalization and how he now sells the substance through his Monogram company, which has been featured in Forbes. "Judge it how you judge it, say we goin' corporate," he spits in retaliation to any critics.

Toward the end of his bars on the DJ Khaled collaboration, JAY-Z references the United States drug laws and the officials who create them before noting that he's got lawyers to help him and his friends in need.

As per People magazine, he raps, "For those who make the laws, I'ma always have smoke for them / I got lawyers like shooters / Workin' pro bono for him as a favor." (ANI)

