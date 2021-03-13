Los Angeles, Mar 13 (PTI) Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez and baseball star Alex Rodriguez have reportedly ended their two-year engagement.

The news of their break up was first reported by PageSix, revealing that the star couple are no longer together.

"He's now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she's filming her movie in the Dominican Republic," a source close to Rodriguez said.

The couple had to postpone their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They were recently photographed in the Dominican Republic, where Lopez is filming her latest movie "Shotgun Wedding".

On Friday, 45-year-old Rodriguez posted a photo of himself on a boat on Friday.

"Don't mind me, just taking a sail-fie. What are your plans for the weekend?" he wrote.

On the other hand, Lopez, 51, posted a video montage of her laughing during all of her previous appearances on television.

"Find a good reason to laugh today," she captioned the video.

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in the Bahamas in March 2019 after dating for two years. Over the past year, the couple has spent time at home during the pandemic.

