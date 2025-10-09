Washington DC [US], October 9 (ANI): In September 2008, six months after Jennifer Lopez gave birth to her twins, she successfully ran a triathlon. She recalled what motivated her to participate in the endurance challenge, according to People.

She recently appeared on the Las Culturistas podcast and shared when she decided to participate in a triathlon six months after giving birth to her twins, Emme and Max, 17.

"When I was still pregnant, I was like I'm going to do a triathlon when the kids are born and after I give birth to get back into shape," she said. "I was like, I'm giving myself a goal," as quoted by People.

She said a TV show inspired her, and when she looked into nearby triathlons, she discovered one would be held in Malibu in September 2008.

Lopez remembered how, when she was pregnant, she saw her American Music Award from 2007 in her room, and she thought that her kids would be proud of her achievements.

She stated that completing the triathlon was akin to that approach. "The triathlon was part of that," she explained. "I want them to be proud of me," as quoted by People.

"Now, I've told them the story. They couldn't care less. Like 'Okay, you ran a triathlon.' But, one day, maybe they'll think of it and go, 'Wow, my mom ran a triathlon six months after she had me'," she added, as reported by People.

During the conversation, she also shared how she was able to reconnect with her twins after taking a whole year off.

"But last year when I had to cancel my tour, and I took a whole year off, I finished [Kiss of the Spider Woman] last March, and I didn't start another movie until this following March when I did Office Romance," she shared. "And during that year, literally just sat in like a rocking chair."

"I was with my kids. I really wanted them to feel me, and I didn't wanna be away from them. And we reconnected in a way because I've always been a working single mom for most of their life," she explained.

Lopez's kids returned the sweet gesture and stood by her side at the New York City premiere of 'Kiss of the Spider Woman on October 6, reported People. (ANI)

