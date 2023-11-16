Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): American TV host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel is all set to return as host of the 96th Academy Awards, reported People.

"I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times," Kimmel said in a release.

He took to X and shared his excitement in the post, "I am enthused to announce that I am returning to host the #Oscars on Sunday March 10th. Please keep it between us, thanks.@TheAcademy"

For this year's ceremony, Kimmel will also be joined by his wife, Molly McNearney, who earned an Emmy nomination for her work as a writer and executive producer of the 2023 event. She returns as an executive producer for next year's broadcast.

"We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly returning as executive producer for the Oscars. They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang.

Kramer and Yang continued, "We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again."

According to people, he also hosted the ceremony in 2017 and 2018 before it went host-less from 2019 to 2021. Oscars 2022 saw Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer as hosts.

Last month, the Academy confirmed the creative team for the ABC broadcast, which will be helmed for the fourth time by director Hamish Hamilton.

Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullen will be first-time executive producers of the upcoming program, with Kapoor doubling as showrunner.

"Jimmy has cemented himself as one of the all-time great Oscars hosts with his perfect blend of humanity and humour, and Molly is one of the best live TV producers around. We are delighted to be working with them and their teams on the show," Kapoor and Mullan said in the Academy's news release on Wednesday.

The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, reported People. (ANI)

