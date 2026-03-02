Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): Jitendra Kumar will be seen sharing screen space with Priya Bapat in 'Dalimb', a thriller.

On Monday, ZEE5 unveiled the haunting first look of Dalimb.

Set against the backdrop of suburban middle-class Mumbai, the film is slated for release on the platform later this year.

Speaking about the film, Jitendra Kumar said, " When I heard the narration of Dalimb at the Ellipsis office last year, I was drawn to its honesty and the depth of the character. Suraaj is layered with a very different graph and I feel that the audience will really connect with it. Working with Priya, Tanuj, Atul and the Ellipsis team was a smooth and fulfilling experience. I'm looking forward to the audience watching the film."

Producer Atul Kasbekar added , "Dalimb is the kind of film that stays with you long after it ends. It's a bold and unconventional story that pushes the boundaries of psychological storytelling while remaining deeply relatable at its core. We look forward to sharing it with audiences this year."

Kshitish Date, Kavin Dave, Sai Prasad, Harish Kulkarni, and Sagar Yadav will be seen in pivotal roles in Dalimb, which has been written and directed by Priya Aven. (ANI)

