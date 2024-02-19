Berlin [Germany], February 19 (ANI): Hollywood celebrity couple Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are expecting their second child.

Mara attended the premiere of La Cocina at the Berlin Film Festival in Germany, when she cradled her growing baby bump under a long black dress, as per PEOPLE.

Mara and Phoenix privately got engaged in 2019 after first meeting in 2012 on the set of the sci-fi drama 'Her' and are already parents to son River, who was born in 2020.

Their son's name honors Phoenix's older brother, who died at age 23 on October 31, 1993, from an overdose. He starred in films including Stand By Me, Running on Empty and My Own Private Idaho, reported PEOPLE.

Mara and Phoenix's baby news was revealed by Victor Kossakovsky, a Russian filmmaker who previously worked with Phoenix on the documentary Gunda, at the Zurich Film Festival. "He just got a baby, by the way," Kossakovsky said in September 2020. "A beautiful son called River."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Phoenix will be next seen in the musical thriller film 'Joker: Folie a Deux' which also stars Lady Gaga. The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 4.

Recently the makers of the musical thriller have shared new pictures of the lead actors Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga from the film which went viral on social media.

Taking to Instagram, DC Comics shared a string of pictures which they captioned, "Feeling the love #JokerFolieADeux 10.4.24"

The first picture features Phoenix, dressed up as his character Joker, facing Gaga, who plays Harley Quinn as she looks away. Both of them appeared to be on stage with the spotlight on them.

In the second photo, the on-screen couple appeared to be sharing a cute moment. While Phoenix stood on one side of the bars, Gaga was seen on the other side.In the third pic, Gaga and Phoenix were seen dancing on the rooftop. Gaga appears to be wearing a wedding dress while Phoenix is seen all suited up. (ANI)

