Joker: Folie à Deux, the upcoming film directed by Todd Phillips and sequel to the 2019 movie Joker, will see Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, while Lady Gaga takes on the role of Dr Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn. To mark Valentine’s Day 2024, the filmmaker released new pictures of the two characters, showcasing their romantic moments. Sharing the stunning stills on Instagram, Todd wrote, “Hoping your day is full of love. 10.4.24”. Joker - Folie À Deux: Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck Gets a Shave in First Look From Todd Phillips' Film (View Pic).

Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga In Joker 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips)

