Washington [US], March 27 (ANI): Comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan has shared his thoughts on the highly publicized dispute between Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Justin Baldoni.

According to Deadline, in a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan sided with Baldoni, saying, "They f***ed up."

Rogan's comments came during a conversation with former mixed martial artist Brendan Schaub, in which they discussed the lawsuits filed by Lively and Baldoni against each other.

Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and an online smear campaign, while Baldoni has filed a USD 400 million defamation and extortion suit against Lively, Reynolds, and others.

Rogan criticized Reynolds for trying to distance himself from the lawsuit, saying, "He's trying to get out of it now."

As per Deadline, Rogan also accused Lively and Reynolds of attempting to "take over the movie" and "the whole franchise" of 'It Ends With Us', which Baldoni directed and co-starred in alongside Lively.

Schaub compared Baldoni's situation to that of Johnny Depp, who successfully sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for defamation in 2022.

Rogan agreed, saying that Baldoni had "posted the receipts" and was fighting back against Lively's allegations.

Earlier on March 22, People's magazine cited a source close to the couple and reported that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will not be attending the 2025 Met Gala.

This news comes as a surprise to fans, especially since the couple has been a regular fixture at the annual fashion event in recent years. The last time Lively and Reynolds walked the Met Gala red carpet was in 2022, when they served as co-chairs alongside Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda. That year, Lively stunned in a custom Atelier Versace gown, featuring a reversible train that she famously flipped halfway up the iconic museum steps.

The dispute between Lively, Reynolds, and Baldoni is set to go to trial in March 2026. Due to the high-profile nature of the parties involved, the case has garnered significant attention. (ANI)

