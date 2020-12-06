Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): By sharing a glimpse of his workout routine, Bollywood star John Abraham on Sunday flaunted his flashboard abs as he soared the temperature with his shirtless picture.

The 'Force' star took to Instagram and treated fans to a glimpse of his chiselled physique as he engaged in a workout in the gymnasium. In the photograph, Abraham is seen flaunting his toned abs as he sweats it out in the gym. The snap features the 'Once Upon A Time in Wadala' star striking a pose for the lens.

The actor has shared the photo with a sweat emoji.

Celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 5 lakh fans hit like on the post with many leaving comments.

Tiger took to the comment section and wrote, "Insanee," with fire emojis.

John's 'Dostana' co-star Abhishek Bachchan also left fire emojis to react to his gym photo.

Fans also left unmissable comments on John's photo. One wrote, "HAWWTTT."

Another one commented, "Always inspiring me to work harder at the gym!."

"Hott," read another comment.

One more wrote, "Wowww so Handsome JA Sir."

On the professional front, John has kick-started the shoot for his upcoming film 'Satyameva Jayate 2' that also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Khosla Kumar in pivotal roles.

John also has 'Pathan' in the pipeline co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

