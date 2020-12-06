Bigg Boss 14’s Saturday (Dec 5) episode saw Nikki Tamboli out of the house. And tonight’s (Dec 6) episode gave us our top four finalists of the season. With Rahul Vaidya making a shocking voluntary exit, it’s Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik who are the top four. Now, this might sound so nice, right? But that will not be the case when challengers Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah and Manu Punjabi will enter the BB house. The peek of how these experienced newbies are going to make the lives of the finalists a living hell is what we saw today. Here, check out the highlights below. Bigg Boss 14 Finale December 05 Episode: Nikki Tamboli Gets Evicted; Rakhi Sawant Entertains – 7 Highlights of BB 14.

Salman Shows Rahul Vaidya The Exit Door

Salman talks to Rahul about how his lack of interest and enthusiasm on the show is indeed boring. The host also quizzes him that if given a chance, will he make a voluntary exit? To this, the singer replies with a yes. This makes the host open the house door for him. In his defence, he apologises to the makers and also says that he misses his family alot. Vaidya then makes a voluntary exit.

The Top Four Meets The Challengers

After Rahul Vaidya's exit, we finally have the top four (Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik) of the season. Salman also tells them that Rahul was not the one with the least votes, but he chose to walk out. Ahead, we see Salman explaining the top four how they will now compete with the challengers' and introduces them to Kashmera Shah, Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta. The four look shocked. Later they also meet Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan and Manu Punjabi. [Exclusive] Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Reacts to Nikki Tamboli’s Eviction From Salman Khan’s Reality Show, Says ‘She Was One of the Best Players’.

Arshi Khan VS Rakhi Sawant

The two challengers namely Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant start arguing in front of Salman Khan. While Rakhi says that Arshi is her BFF, on the other hand, the latter denies the same. Rakhi also reveals that it was she who went with Arshi when she got her lip filler done.

Check Out The Video:

Kashmera Targets Jasmin; Arshi Slams Rubina

Kashmera Shah openly confesses that Jasmin Bhasin is mean and she does not listen to understand. She further tells how her cute role in the house is fake and she is here to unmask her. Ahead, Arshi alleges that Rubina has this habit to order and she always talks about 'aukaat' on national TV. Bigg Boss 14 Finale: Salman Khan Lashes Out at Rahul Vaidya for His ‘Lack of Enthusiasm’, Asks Him to Leave the Show (Watch Video).

Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan Talk

Rahul Mahajan virtually expresses to Rubina that it is so boring to see her with all the sad facial expressions she makes. He adds that she needs to smile often and also brings her divorce matter with Abhinav Shukla. Rakhi Sawant does not say much but her target is Eijaz Khan, she confirms.

That's it, guys! These are the top five highlights from tonight's episode and on Monday the challengers will enter the house and we bet things are definitely going to go for a toss. Which challengers is your favourite? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

