Entertainment News | John Cusack Says Police Came at Him with Batons During George Floyd Protest

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): American actor John Cusack has said that he faced police batons in Chicago after trying to film a burning car during a protest over George Floyd's death.

According to Page Six, the 53-year-old star posted choppy footage on Twitter of a burning car and said police "came at" him with batons in an attempt to stop him.

The 'America's Sweetheart' star tweeted on Sunday (local time), "Cops didn't like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike. Ahhm here's the audio."

In the video, Cusack, who lives in Chicago, can be heard shouting "All right, all right, all right, I'm going" as a police officer screams, "Get your bike out of here" while appearing to strike the bicycle with his baton.

Cusack's representative had no comment.

Protests have erupted around the US following the death of Floyd after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was seen on video pinning him down with a knee to his neck. Chauvin was later fired and charged with murder and manslaughter. (ANI)

