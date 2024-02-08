Los Angeles [US], February 8 (ANI): American singer-songwriter John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen are proud parents of their daughter Esti Maxine.

Legend took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her daughter and wrote, "She's walkin'."

Also Read | 'Was Never Prepared'! Sutapa Sikdar Opens Up on Navigating Life After Irrfan Khan's Death.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3EkeQPr9Ul/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=42b8ce9f-88d3-4d32-9009-4c63c04ee589

In the video, Esti is dressed in a pink floral outfit. She can be seen taking a few steps forward before falling on a rug and smiling at the camera, as per People.

Also Read | Best Super Bowl Ads: Exploring the Most Iconic Super Bowl Commercials of All Time (Watch Videos).

"Awwww," actor Viola Davis wrote in the comments section, while former wrestler Stacy Keibler commented with a love heart eyes emoji.

In addition to Esti, Teigen and Legend also have a seven-year-old daughter, Luna Simone, and two sons, Miles Theodore, five, and Wren Alexander, born through surrogacy in June 2023, as per People.

Meanwhile, after uploading a video of her daughter Esti walking on Wednesday, Teigen followed up with a video of the family's dog Pearl exploring their Beverly Hills home.

Teigen giggled as she saw Pearl joyfully wag her tail as she proceeded down a hallway before entering a door.

"No, no, no, no, no," said the TV personality and model.

"Come here, come here. No that's the baby's, come on. Come on, you're making a noise," Teigen added as she instructed her pooch to "go to bed."

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, the Cravings cookbook author discussed her hectic schedule as a mother of four.

"Everyone goes, 'How are the babies?' And I go, 'There's a lot of them!' Like I don't really know how to respond, it's just a lot," Teigen told host Jennifer Hudson, "It's so good, it's chaotic, it's crazy."

She then added that she and Legend's older children, Luna and Miles, keep them most active with extracurricular activities such as Girl Scouts, piano, sports, and figure skating.

"There's so many things that they do every day and they never get tired," Teigen said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)