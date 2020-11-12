Los Angeles, Nov 12 (PTI) Actors Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Connor Paolo have boarded the cast of Aaron Eckhart-starrer "Ambush".

To be directed by Mark Earl Burman, the movie will also feature actor Jason Genao, reported Variety.

Burman has co-written the script with Michael McClung.

Set during the Vietnam War, the story follows a group of young elite commandos, led by Captain Drummond (Eckhart), who are tasked with collecting highly classified information that can change the course of the war.

"On the edge of the jungle, the team is attacked by the overwhelming invisible force of the enemy army. Drummond's young team must overcome their apprehension in order to pursue the force into the complex labyrinth of Cu Chi tunnels, with enemy soldiers and traps at every turn," the official logline read.

Burman will produce the movie along with Dark Mark Productions.

Anthony Standberry, David Unger, Arianne Fraser, Delphine Perrier, Scott Powell, Randy Burman, Wayne Willbur, and Harsimranjit "Harry" Ahluwalia will executive produce the movie.

