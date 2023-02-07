Jaisalmer [Rajasthan], February 7 (ANI): Actor Juhi Chawla teased fans with a glimpse of her breakfast ahead of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding in Jaisalmer.

Taking to her Instagram story, Juhi dropped a picture of her "Desi Breakfast."

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "My Desi Breakfast. not to miss the pickles, gud and dahi, .. served in kasa and mitti ka bartan with paper straw and the marigold flower... love my Indian tradition."

On Monday, Juhi briefly interacted with the paps at the airport.

"Main to shaadi attend karne jaa rahi hun. Unko hmari blessings hai, bohot hi sundar Jodi hai Kiara aur Sidharth ki," Juhi Chawla said.

Juhi also took her Twitter, she shared a picture which she captioned, "#sidkiara"

In the picture, she didn't reveal her face clearly and could be seen sitting inside a plane with her cap on.

Juhi Chawla is Kiara's father's childhood friend. On the talk show, 'Social Media Star With Janice', Kiara once revealed, "My parents are childhood friends with a couple of actors, I had never even met... except for Juhi aunty (Juhi Chawla), who is my father's childhood friend."

Preparations for Sidharth's baaraat are in full swing as truck with DJ setup was seen arriving at the Suryagarh Palace.

After them, Delhi based band members dressed in pink-white kurta-pyjama and turbans along with their floral chhatris.

The things are ready for baraat as ghodi arrives at the venue.

Earlier several reports suggested that Sidharth and Kiara were expected to tie the knot on February 6. However, now fans have to wait a little longer.

The 'Shershaah' co-stars will exchange vows today (February 7) in the evening.

Sidharth and Kiara arrived at their wedding venue on Saturday to kickstart the festivities.

Though the couple didn't speak to the media, the groom's brother and mother told paps that they were "excited".

Celebrity guests including Juhi, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput are already in Jaisalmer for the big fat wedding.

As per the reports, the sangeet event took place near the sunset patio on Monday night.

Sidharth and Kiara have never talked openly about their relationship though they have not denied it. If reports are to be believed, the two started dating during the making of their 2021 film Shershaah, based on the life of martyr Vikram Batra. The film was a hit and fans loved their chemistry. (ANI)

