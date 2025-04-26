Los Angeles, April 26: Singer Justin Bieber penned an emotional post in memory of his maternal grandfather, Bruce Dale, who passed away on April 24. On Saturday, Justin took to Instagram and recalled his fond memories with his grandfather.

He wrote, "Papa , I always took all ur money lol. I remember u specifically telling me, gramma gave u an allowance of 20 dollars for the WEEK! I would always convince you to spend on snacks at the hockey game on Friday nights. Reluctantly you always gave it to me. Corn nuts, skittles, gum balls, chuck a puck, slush puppies , Shout out to the jr b referees Beatty, Fagon, Flanagan lmfao For enduring all of my grandpas heckling for all of your horrible referee calls lmfao , my grandpa wasn't shy in letting them know that they were being pieces of shits." 'God Has a Plan For Us': Justin Bieber's Emotional Message on Instagram Has Fans Worrying (See Post).

Justin also shared an adorable picture from his childhood with his grandfather. "I can't wait to see u again soon in heaven .Until then I know ur watching down probly still heckling Beatty or Fagon for missing that cross check call in the corner there lmfao I will miss u. I will ache And I'll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we've had," he further said. ‘He Is Not Well’: Netizens React As Justin Bieber Publicly Smokes Joint at Coachella 2025, Aggressively Dances to Kendrick Lamar’s Hit ‘Not Like Us’ in Viral Video – WATCH.

Justin Bieber Mourns Demise of His Grandfather

Dale, father of Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, was a longtime supporter of his grandson's career. He appeared in Bieber's 2011 documentary, Never Say Never, and shared memories during a 2018 interview at the Stratford Perth Museum, which featured an exhibit dedicated to the pop star, as per Billboard. In addition to Justin, Dale's obituary also mentioned the singer's wife, Hailey, their son Jack Blues, Dale's other children, and his wife, Diane.

