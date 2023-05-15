Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) South star Jyotika has been roped in to play a pivotal role in filmmaker Vikas Bahl's supernatural thriller movie, headlined by Ajay Devgn.

According to a press note issued by the makers, the project will mark Jyotika's return to Hindi films after 25 years.

The yet-untitled film, which also features R Madhavan, is being produced by Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios.

The project is in the pre-production stage and will will start filming next month. It will be shot in various locations across Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

Jyotika was last seen in Tamil drama film "Udanpirappe". PTI

