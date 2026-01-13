Washington DC [US], January 13 (ANI): K-pop band BTS has revealed the world tour dates spanning across two years in 2026 and 2027, which will encompass 79 performances across 34 cities, reported Variety.

According to Variety, the seven-member group will launch the tour with three hometown concerts in Goyang, South Korea, on April 9 and April 11-12, followed by dates in Tokyo, Japan, before embarking on an extensive North American run.

The stateside leg comprises 28 shows across 12 cities, including stops in Tampa, Florida; El Paso, Texas; Mexico City; Stanford, Calif.; Las Vegas; East Rutherford, N.J.; Foxborough, Mass.; Baltimore; Arlington, Texas; Toronto; and Chicago.

The group will conclude the North American portion with four performances at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 1-2 and 5-6.

BTS returns to Busan in mid-June during the tour. European dates will unfold across June and July, hitting Madrid, Brussels, London, Munich and Paris.

According to the outlet, the tour then pivots to Latin America with performances in Bogota, Colombia; Lima, Peru; Santiago, Chile; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and São Paulo, Brazil throughout October.

The tour continues through Asia-Pacific territories in late 2026 and early 2027, with scheduled appearances in Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Bangkok; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Singapore; Jakarta, Indonesia; Melbourne and Sydney, Australia; Hong Kong; and Manila, Philippines.

According to Variety's report, the world tour dates are as follows.

The shows are as follows:

2026

April 9, April 11-12 -- Goyang, South KoreaApril 17-18 - Tokyo, JapanApril 25-26 -- Tampa, USAMay 2-3 -- El Paso, USAMay 7, May 9-10 -- Mexico City, MexicoMay 16-17 -- Stanford, USAMay 23-24, May 27 -- Las Vegas, USAJune 12-13 -- Busan, South KoreaJune 26-27 -- Madrid, SpainJuly 1-2 -- Brussels, BelgiumJuly 6-7 -- London, United KingdomJuly 11-12 -- Munich, GermanyJuly 17-18 -- Paris, FranceAugust 1-2 -- East Rutherford, USAAugust 5-6 -- Foxborough, USAAugust 10-11 -- Baltimore, USAAugust 15-16 -- Arlington, USAAugust 22-23 -- Toronto, CanadaAugust 27-28 -- Chicago, USASeptember 1-2, Sep. 5-6 -- Los Angeles, USAOctober 2-3 -- Bogota, ColombiaOctober 9-10 -- Lima, PeruOctober 16-17 -- Santiago, ChileOctober 23-24 -- Buenos Aires, ArgentinaOctober 28, Oct 30-31 -- São Paulo, BrazilNovember 19, Nov 21-22 -- Kaohsiung, TaiwanDecember 3, Dec 5-6 -- Bangkok, ThailandDecember 12-13 -- Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaDecember 17, Dec 19-20, Dec 22 -- SingaporeDecember 26-27 -- Jakarta, Indonesia

2027

February 12-13 -- Melbourne, AustraliaFebruary 20-21 -- Sydney, AustraliaMarch 4, March 6-7 -- Hong KongMarch 13-14 -- Manila, Philippines

According to Variety, the group has been on hiatus for two years due to solo ventures and military service obligations. The tour announcement comes as BTS prepares to release a new album on March 20, the group's first of all-new material since 2020, marking the group's return following individual member activities.

BTS comprises singers RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. (ANI)

