Seoul [South Korea], July 13 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop music festival was held in central New York, which is known as the 'center of culture.'

According to pop music industry sources on the 12th, K-pop musicians and teams such as Brave Girls, Alexa, and Golden Child appeared at the "KOREA GAYOJE" held at the local music festival "Summer Stage" at Central Park in New York on the 10th (local time).

It is a summer music festival held by New York City annually in Central Park. This year, it was co-hosted by the New York City Parks Foundation, the Korean Cultural Center and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. At the K-pop concert organized by the Korea Institute for International Culture Exchange (KOFIEC), more than 5,000 New Yorkers attended and sang along.

Brave Girls has proven their huge global popularity for their hit song "Rollin" in New York as well. Their global fans in New York attended the concert and sang along with them together.

AleXa, an American K-pop singer who won the NBC's American Song Contest with her song "Wonderland," also appeared on the stage. K-pop boy band "Golden Child," which has recently drawn attention from global fans, also had successful stage at the festival.

In particular, Brave Girls and Golden Child are currently having world tours in the U.S.

Prior to the K-pop festival, the K-pop girl group already had a show at Manhattan Central Park in New York. A famous K-pop girl group "aespa" appeared in the opening show of ABC's Good Morning America (GMA) 2022 Summer Concert Series on the 8th (local time). aespa is the first K-pop girl group to appear in this series.

aespa's agency SM Entertainment said, "Local fans who visited the festival lined up early in the morning to see aespa, and also prepared placards with members' name on, proving aespa's global popularity."

Following the K-pop idol groups, Korean indie bands will also appear the festival in New York. The band "Byebye Sea" and Group Sound "JANNABI" will have a show at the "K-Indie Music Night" jointly hosted by the Korean Cultural Center and the Lincoln Center, New York's large culture and art hall. (ANI/Global Economic)

