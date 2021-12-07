Mumbai, December 7: The news of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding has brought in huge crowds to Mumbai and Jaipur airport. Shutterbugs have been thronging to catch glimpses of the celebrities who are attending the big fat wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara. Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Head to Rajasthan for Their Wedding.

On Tuesday morning, Katrina's close friend and filmmaker Kabir Khan jetted off to Jaipur to attend the former's wedding festivities. Several pictures of him with his wife Mini Mathur and daughter Sairah reaching Mumbai Airport have been doing the rounds on the internet. For the unversed, Katrina has worked with Kabir in several films such as New York, Ek Tha Tiger and Phantom.

Interestingly, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were also spotted at the Mumbai Airport today. The couple has also flown to Jaipur to attend Katrina and Vicky's wedding. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Bride's Sisters and Other Family Members Jet Off to Rajasthan.

Katrina and Vicky are all set to the tie knot on December 9. A day ago, the two were spotted flying out of Mumbai for their destination wedding.

