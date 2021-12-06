Here we go! Katrina Kaif's family members and guests have started arriving at the Jaipur Airport on Monday for her and Vicky Kaushal's speculated wedding festivities, which will take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan from December 7-9. Katrina's sister Natacha was spotted at the airport with other family members. Rocket Gang: Bosco Martis Opens Up About His Directorial Debut Starring Aditya Seal.

Natacha was seen wearing a white tank top and blue jeans. She also had a baby stroller with her. Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who is also styling Katrina for her upcoming film Tiger 3, was also seen at Jaipur airport, wearing a white top, paired with a blue shirt. Marakkar: From Troy to Deewar, 7 Movies That Mohanlal-Priyadarshan's Magnum Opus Reminded Us Of! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Anaita also posted a picture of the Sea Link in Mumbai on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Bye sealink..." Katrina's other sister Isabelle was also spotted jetting off to Rajasthan with other relatives. Isabelle was seen wearing a long white tunic with jeans and tan boots. A source has revealed that the guestlist for the wedding has been finalised to 120 members. Filmmaker Kabir Khan, producer Amritpal Singh Bindra and director Anand Tiwari are likely to attend the wedding ceremony.

Last night, the paparazzi clicked Katrina, her mother Suzanne Turquotte and other family members outside Vicky Kaushal's residence in Mumbai.

As per several reports, Salman Khan's personal bodyguard Shera's security team, Tiger Security Services, will be guarding Vicky and Katrina's wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara. While Katrina and Vicky's wedding rumours have been making headlines, the two have never confirmed their relationship publically. However, the duo has been spotted together at several events and occasions.

