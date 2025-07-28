Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kajol shares a very close bond with her daughter Nysa Devgn. It was a moment of pride for her as Nysa completed her graduation from a university in Switzerland.

In a viral video from the graduation ceremony, Kajol was seen cheering enthusiastically for her daughter. However, what caught the attention of the netizens was the way she applauded Nysa.

Her enthusiastic cheer reminded many fans of her iconic character, Anjali, from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...', in which her character praises her son at a school function.

Ajay Devgn's daughter looks gorgeous wearing the traditional graduation robe as she walks up to the stage to receive her degree. Kajol's excitement was reflected as she shouted for her daughter.

One of the social media users shared the video on X and wrote, "Congratulations Nysa!!! (In the chaos of 100s I can actually hear Kajol's "C'mon babyyyy!!" So clearly )"

While another fan commented, "This is so Anjali from K3g energy"

Ajay and Kajol got married in 1999. The star couple welcomed their daughter, Nysa, on April 20, 2003. Seven years later, their son Yug was born on September 13, 2010.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol is being lauded for her role in Kayoze Irani's directorial 'Sarzameen'. Directed by Kayoze Irani, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vijay Menon--a man torn between a father's love and a soldier's duty, Kajol as Meher--a mother who fights against all odds to keep her family intact, and Ibrahim Ali Khan as Harman--a vulnerable young man caught at a crossroads.

She will be seen hosting a talk show with Twinke Khanna. Titled 'Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle'. Produced and conceptualised by Banijay Asia, the show is described as a "bold, fiery, and candid" entry into the talk show space, featuring a guest list that includes the "biggest names" in Bollywood and the industry's Who's Who.

'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle' will be streaming soon on Prime Video. (ANI)

