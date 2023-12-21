Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): The action comedy film 'Raju Chacha' starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and the late actor Rishi Kapoor turned 23 on Thursday.

To mark the occasion, Kajol took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working with Rishi Kapoor in the film.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a poster of the film which she captioned, "RajuChacha is and always will be an epic memory. The first being the fact that it was my one and only film with #RishiKapoor, somebody whom I have always been in awe of as an actor. He was the most amazing actor on screen and it was my honour to work with him in that film."

She also recalled the moment, how the entire Devgan family settled in Ooty for 90 days during the film's shoot.

"Secondly because we put up this fairyland set on the top of a mountain in Ooty and lived there for nearly ninety days!!! Now that's truly something that is unforgettable. The whole Devgan family settled house there for three months! Mother, father et all!" she added.

Directed by Ajay's late brother Anil Devgan. The film featured a stellar star cast with Ajay, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor and comedy king Johnny Lever.

Kajol and Ajay starred in many big projects like 'Gundaraj', 'Ishq', 'Pyar to Hona Hi Tha', 'Dil Kya Kare' and most recently in the period action film 'Tanhaji: The unsung warrior' in 2020.

Meanwhile, Kajol will be next seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in 'Do Patti'.

Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, also written by Kanika Dhillon and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold. (ANI)

