Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): Celebrity sisters Kajol and Tanishaa S Mukerji wished their mother and veteran actor Tanuja on her 78th birthday in their creative ways.

Taking to her Twitter account on Thursday, Kajol shared a heartwarming montage of pictures with her mother and sister, from their childhood to the present.

Along with the video, the actor tweeted, "The real Tedhi Medhi Crazy amazing woman in my life. Cheerleader to life coach and my best friend. Lucky to be your daughter. I love you, mommy. Happy Birthday."

Tanishaa took to her Instagram handle and posted a Reel featuring her along with her "mommy".

In the video, Tanuja throws a teal coloured pillow at the camera and the clip cuts to her daughter, wearing a dress of a similar shade.

"Yup, u threw a pillow and made me. Happy birthday, mommy! U are my gift and I love u," Tanishaa captioned the post.

In the background, Tanishaa added the song 'Sunja Aa Thandi Hawa' from her mother's movie 'Haathi Mere Saathi' (1971) with late co-star Rajesh Khanna.

Tanuja began her career as a child artist and thereafter debuted in Bollywood as the lead actor with her film 'Chhabili' (1960). Her most remarkable flick remains 'Hamari Yaad Aayegi' which was released in 1961. (ANI)

