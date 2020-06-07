Entertainment News | Kannada Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Dies at 39

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 7 (ANI): Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja breathed his last on Sunday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 39.

Several celebrities, including those from the south industry took to Twitter to express their shock and condolences over the sudden demise of the actor, who is known for his performance in movies like 'Chandralekha,' 'Aatagara,' and many more.

"Shocked at the sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. He's just 39 years old. My condolences to the Sarja family. Rest in peace, Chiru," actor Allu Sirish wrote.

While former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble said that a "young talent gone too soon."

"Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of #ChiranjeeviSarja. A young talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends," he tweeted.

The young actor had over 20 movies under his credits. He was seen in movies like 'Chirru,' 'Amma I Love You,' 'Samhaara', among others. He is survived by his wife, actor Meghana Raj. (ANI)

