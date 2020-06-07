Sonu Sood's Benefactors During Migrant Crisis Mysteriously Delete Their Twitter Accounts and Netizens Are Intrigued By This Development

Sonu Sood (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonu Sood is right now all over the social media platforms and for the right reasons! The Bollywood actor has become a star household name after he started the initiative of helping migrant workers in Mumbai reach their respective homes. This, he is doing on his own expenses. He started with arranging buses for the needy and now is also arranging private planes for people stuck in other areas. Naturally, his Twitter account is flooded with gratitude and appreciation filled messages and he replies to them too! However, it is confusing how these few Twitter accounts get deleted right after he replies! Sonu Sood Sends 200 Idliwalas Back to Their Hometown In Tamil Nadu, Gets Honoured With An Aarti (Watch Video).

If you go through the actor's Twitter feed, you will notice how he is lovingly replying to people. However, despite his warm reply, the tweets are deleted. Not just tweets but the entire account in some cases! But that's not the case with every tweet. There are many of them that are still visible along with his reply. A columnist, Dilip Mandal shared some screenshots that question this exact thing. Here are some of the tweets.

Screengrab Shared By Him

एक फ़िल्म स्टार आपके ट्वीट को रिट्वीट करें तो आप उसे महीनों सहेजकर रखेंगे। सबको दिखाएँगे। वो कौन सैकड़ों लोग हैं, जिन्होंने अपने वे ट्वीट हटा लिए, जिन पर सोनू सूद ने इतने प्यार से जवाब दिया था?सोचिए...सोचिए। pic.twitter.com/Sfo3jNBNhw — Dilip Mandal (@Profdilipmandal) June 7, 2020

There Are More Tweets, He Says

सोनू सूद की वाल से सिर्फ वे ट्वीट लापता नहीं हैं, जिसमें मदद माँगी गई थी, बल्कि वे ट्वीट भी ग़ायब हैं, जिनमें तथाकथित तौर पर घर पहुँचकर धन्यवाद दिया गया था। क्यों करेगा कोई ऐसा? आप करेंगे? — Dilip Mandal (@Profdilipmandal) June 7, 2020

Some Left The Twitter, According To This Tweet

सोनू सूद ने जिन लोगों को ट्विटर के ज़रिए मदद पहुँचाई, उनमें कई लोग ट्विटर छोड़कर जा चुके हैं। ट्विटर से मदद लेने के बाद उन्हें ट्विटर से नफ़रत हो गई होगी शायद। मैं अगर सोनू सूद का एकाउंट देख रहा होता तो ऐसी ग़लतियाँ कभी नहीं करता। PR के लिए मुझसे संपर्क कीजिए। pic.twitter.com/K22SG3gSt4 — Dilip Mandal (@Profdilipmandal) June 7, 2020

A Twitter User Points Out Flaw In a Tweet:

Yatendra Bhai kitne baar ghar jaega, 31 ko Sonu Sood Sir Ghar chhod to aaye they ☹️☹️ pic.twitter.com/VsoBdFZYAV — Tempest (@ColdCigar) June 7, 2020

However, Some Tweets Are Very Much There!

Like This One

Pls find their details. https://t.co/2tnfX8gMNp — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 3, 2020

One More Example!

Sonu is receiving heaps of praises and respect all over. Amid this, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday in his editorial in Saamna, took a dig at him. He sarcastically called him 'Mahatma Sood' claiming that it is a publicity stunt to show state government is not working. On the other hand, Sonu recently sent almost 200 Idliwalas back to their hometown in Tamil Nadu. He even got greeted with an aarti! Coming back to the deleted tweets mystery, it has to be seen what the actor has to say on this.