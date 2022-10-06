Paris [France], October 7 (ANI): Kanye West recently raised many eyebrows by wearing a T-shirt that had "White Lives Matter" written on it.

After facing backlash from many, Kanye has now issued a statement defending his 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt.

Kanye took to Instagram to share a photo fo a black T-shirt and wrote "Here's my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter... THEY DO".

According to Page Six, Kanye is perplexed by the negative feedback his YZY Season Nine collection received.

"He thinks it's a PC thing," said an insider to Page Six. "He wants to give a voice to the 'other side' [of the race debate in America]." They added, "He doesn't understand why people aren't seeing that."

Page Six reports that front-row guest Jaden Smith left the show immediately when he saw the designs. Later, Kanye was criticized by many journalists, public figures, and activists.

Kanye also brutally ridiculed Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson's sense of fashion for disliking his harshly condemned merchandise.

Later, Gigi Hadid came in support of Gabriella and came down heavily on Kanye in his Instagram post's comment section. Gigi wrote, "You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha...If there's actually a point to any of your s-t she might be the only person that could save u".

Later, Vogue ultimately came in support of the employee and issued a statement.

"Vogue stands with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, our global fashion editor at large and longtime contributor. She was personally targeted and bullied. It is unacceptable," the magazine wrote in an Instagram post.

"Now more than ever, voices like hers are needed and in a private meeting with Ye today she once again spoke her truth in a way she felt best, on her terms," the magazine added.

Before the posts mentioned above, Kanye took to Instagram and wrote, "Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam now it's over you're welcome." (ANI)

