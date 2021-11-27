Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Actor Tanishaa Mukerji, on Saturday, shared on social media that she has tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Tanishaa took to her Instagram handle and posted a Story in which she wrote, "Hey everyone I've been detected COVID positive and will be isolating as required."

Also Read | Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Reveals What Gives Her Creative Satisfaction.

For the unversed, Tanishaa, who has worked in films like 'Neal n Nikki', 'Sarkar' and 'Sarkar Raaj', made her movie debut with 'Sssshhh...' in 2003.

She will be making her Bollywood comeback with the upcoming film 'Code Name Abdul' that is set to release on December 10.

Also Read | The Future of Living TERRA: Anand Gandhi Announces 1-Minute Cinematic Film on Life on Mars.

Directed by Eshwar Gunturu, the film will revolve around a secret mission assigned to RAW. The project will also star debutant Akku Kulhari. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)