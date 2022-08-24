Washington [US], August 24 (ANI): Rapper Kanye West will not face charges for reportedly hitting a fan during a confrontation earlier this year in Los Angeles.

According to Fox News, the 45-year-old rapper will not be charged with battery over the incident that occurred in January, a spokesman for the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office confirmed on Tuesday.

"Regarding the incident involving Kanye West that took place Jan. 13, 2022, after a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction," Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer, told Fox News Digital.

West was under investigation in January, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News Digital, following an altercation between the Yeezy designer and another individual at 3 a.m. on January 13.

The official disclosed to Fox News Digital that West was the suspect in a battery report that the claimed victim had filed.

"Kanye West was exiting a local eatery and he became engaged with the victim, a male. The victim called the police. By the time police got there, Kanye West was gone," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital at the time.

The spokesperson added, "We are following up and investigating what the alleged battery was about."

The 24-time Grammy Award winner is "satisfied with this resolution as it recognises my client did nothing wrong," West's attorney Michael A. Goldstein told Forbes on Tuesday.

Goldstein stated that the alleged victim, "whose behaviour became that of an aggressive stalker," followed the Chicago native to three separate locales and that West continually "made every effort" to get away from her.

West furnished the LA City Attorney's office with video, images, and witness testimony, according to Goldstein, who spoke to the publication. According to Fox 11, the altercation started when the fan sought West for his autograph in front of the exclusive Soho Warehouse in downtown Los Angeles.

Actor Julia Fox, who was apparently not with West at the time of the incident but had been sighted together earlier in the evening at West Hollywood hotspot Delilah, was the subject of the rapper's high-profile flirtation at the time.

If found guilty of misdemeanour battery, West could have been sentenced to a maximum of six months in jail.

In 2013, after a fight with a photographer at the Los Angeles International Airport, West entered a no contest plea to misdemeanour violence. He was given a two-year probationary period, 250 hours of community service, and anger management counselling. (ANI)

