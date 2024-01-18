Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has collaborated with rapper Divine for a song '100 Million'.

On working with Divine, Karan in a statement said, "This is an exciting time for the Indian music scene and it was cool working with DIVINE on this song and project that shows our journey and growth as artists over the years. DIVINE is crazy talented and I'm really happy with what we made when we linked up. It's my gift to all my fans on my birthday, who have always been with me from the start."

Divine also expressed his excitement about the collaboration.

"Karan is amongst the most talented songwriters and artists of our generation and we really hit it off creatively when we met in the studio. We both share similarities in our journeys growing up and coming up, this one's for the streets and for our fans! Rupan Bal and his team did an incredible job on the video, much love to them," he shared.

The music video is currently streaming online. (ANI)

