New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, on Tuesday, revealed how they used to bond with director Karan Johar on the sets of their upcoming romantic drama film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

During a press conference in Delhi, Alia said, “Karan and Ranveer used to discuss each other's looks as soon as we came on the sets. Before starting the scene, Ranveer would come and observe Karan’s shoes, his clothes, which I never saw happening in any other films sets because the appreciation they both have for each other’s style is very special to just the two of them.”

Ranveer agreed to Alia and shared, “This is our morning ritual. This is how we warm up. As you must have heard in in ‘Koffee with Karan’, in our episode, Karan aur main do aise mard hai jiske andar ek Dilli ki aunty hai (Karan and I are two men with a Delhi aunty inside us).”

Ranveer also recalled how he and Karan used to indulge in “fashion-banter” on the sets of the film and revealed how they used to tease each other with different brand names.

During the interaction with the media the ‘Ram Leela’ actor also revealed that Karan Johar has intentionally used his previous directorials ‘Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham’ and ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ references in RRKPK.

“This (RRKPK) is the most Karan Johar-est film. It has the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham feeling in it. It is deliberate. Karan is bringing back that type of cinema that we have grown up watching. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, K3G are timeless cult classics he created. These films form such an integral part of our growing-up years. All of those elements are in this film now including colours, family, songs, happiness and joy. I really think this is a film which will make people happy. You’ll have a smile on your face and warmth in your heart when you walk out of the theatres,” the ‘Gully Boy’ actor said.

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and is set to hit the theatres on July 28.

The trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancings and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding.

'RRKPK' marks Karan's return to director's chair after over six years. (ANI)

