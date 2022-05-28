Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday. It was a starry affair as many celebrities from the film industry made their appearance at the bash. Some pictures and videos from the bash went viral on social media. And now, Karan has shared a video and given a glimpse of the decor.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, he posted a video of the beautiful decor of the party. The one minute and twenty nine seconds video revealed the magnificent decorations of the bash and it looked like a grand film set. In the caption, Karan thanked his team for making his birthday party a memorable night.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Eats Papad-Rice at a Roadside Stall at 2 Am To Celebrate the Success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

He wrote, "A night of absolute grandeur, splendor & magnificence along with smiles, laughter, memories, iconic dance moves, heartful conversations & celebrations as I entered my golden 50th year! This night wouldn't have been possible without my solid team - my undefeatable army who made this night a golden dream for me. @amritamahalnakai , the genius magician who brought my BLING to life with her exemplary team @zainabvimanwala & @kate_labs and created this opulent venue aka House of KJ!!!

It continued, "@marijkedesouza & @andy_raichura for their extraordinary management & letting this night go ever so smoothly...and allowing me to let my hair down!@niluferq and team @hypenq_pr for their solid & dedicated work into the late party hours of the night. And @apoorva1972 for being the wind beneath the wings of this party and his irreplaceable inputs which made the night shine brighter!"

Also Read | Garud: Fauda Director Rotem Shamir to Collaborate on Hindi Film Based on Afghanistan Refugee Crisis.

He concluded by thanking fans for their warm wishes, "Thank you @thehouseontheclouds for capturing the true essence of this celebration...And thank you all for the warm wishes and love, cheers to the 50s!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeGacqfo2GL/

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan returns to directing with 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. On the other hand, films like 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', 'Brahmastra', 'Mr Aur Mrs Mahi', 'Yoddha', and 'Selfiee' are among his many producing projects. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)