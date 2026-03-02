Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 2 (ANI): The Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel-led government in Gujarat is accelerating planned urban development initiatives to equip cities with modern facilities.

According to the release, the Gujarat Urban Development Mission (GUDM) is strengthening municipal areas across Gujarat with improved infrastructure and civic amenities to improve citizens' well-being.

Recognising this focused approach, India Water Foundation (IWF) has announced the 'Best Community Impact Project Award' for the Integrated Command and Control Centre that monitors sewer network cleaning operations in 156 municipalities of Gujarat.

Under the guidance of Kanubhai Desai, Minister of Urban Development and Urban Housing, a state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre has been established to strengthen sewer network maintenance across Gujarat's municipalities.

This has improved monitoring, ensured better upkeep of sewer systems, and enabled water reuse, saving lakhs of litres. The technological integration supports the state's vision of environmentally friendly urban development.

Recognising these efforts, the Jury Award for the Best Community Impact Project has been conferred. India Water Foundation is organising the Water Transversality Global Awards and Conclave 2026 in New Delhi on March 6 and 7, where GUDM will receive the 'Best Community Impact Project Award'.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 'Gujarat Semi Connect Conference 2026' and engaged in one-to-one meetings with various industry leaders and investors on Sunday. Discussions focused on attracting investment for establishing memory module facilities, power chip manufacturing, R&D centres for semiconductors, and speciality chemical facilities within the state.

In one-to-one meetings held between Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and various industry leaders attending the conference, productive discussions took place on establishing R&D centres, memory module facilities, power chip manufacturing units, and speciality chemical facilities in the semiconductor sector.

CM provided a detailed overview of the robust ecosystem in place for semiconductor industries in Gujarat, including Dholera and Sanand, and elaborated on the state government's proactive approach. (ANI)

