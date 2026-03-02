New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Global leaders from McKinsey & Company, speaking at the Mobile World Congress 2026 (MWC), highlighted a significant shift in how artificial intelligence (AI) is being deployed across different geographic regions. In Asia, the focus of AI transformation remains anchored in driving growth rather than merely improving operational efficiency.

"In Asia, the big story in AI transformation is growth," says Tarang Agarwal, a McKinsey partner based in Singapore. "Unlike other regions, where the focus is often on operational efficiency, here AI is first anchored in revenue -- through hyper-personalization, smarter sales execution, and making AI a true strategic differentiator for customers. That's why we're seeing a shift away from isolated use cases toward full domain transformations designed to move core business outcomes."

Mobile World Congress 2026, being held in Barcelona, Spain, begins on Monday, March 2. The four-day summit will be attended by thousands of senior leaders from across the connectivity ecosystem, along with global business leaders and government representatives.

According to a McKinsey blog, telecommunications and technology companies are moving beyond experimental phases and integrating AI into core business domains.

The Middle East is currently positioning itself as a builder of foundational AI capabilities through heavy investment in infrastructure. Telecommunications companies in the region are transitioning into "techcos" by expanding into fintech and digital platforms.

"Telcos remain a growth engine, and many are using that momentum to become techcos," says Eefke Post, a McKinsey partner based in Dubai. "Operators are carving out, scaling, and acquiring digital businesses."

In North America, the corporate focus has shifted from adoption to delivering tangible value. "We're seeing a real reset in expectations," says Guilherme Cruz, a McKinsey partner based in New York. "AI is no longer just about experimentation; it's about translating new capabilities into tangible value -- whether in customer care, marketing, networks, or capital planning."

The global telecommunications ecosystem is entering what is being described as the "IQ Era." "The congress and the global TMT ecosystem have transformed and are now entering the IQ Era, where telcos at the forefront of the generative AI movement are set to capture a significant share of nearly $100 billion in value, in addition to the up to $180 billion in productivity gains that traditional AI can unlock," the McKinsey blog stated. (ANI)

